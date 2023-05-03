Neiva prepares for the Skating Grand Prix

The mayor of the city made the presentation to the media of the event, which will bring together athletes of national and international stature.

This Tuesday, at the Hostería Matamundo facilities, the ‘Neiva, Vida y Paz’ Speed ​​Skating Grand Prix was presented, which will take place from May 10 to 21 in the capital of Huila.

It is an event that will bring together athletes from different regions of Colombia, as well as invited countries; Spain, Chile, Ecuador and Venezuela, among others. It is expected to have around 400 clubs and more than 1,600 participants in the different categories.

This is the last speed skating qualifier for the National Sports Games. Likewise, it provides classification points for the national ranking, allowing athletes to reach other events such as the National Selective Championship, which is where those who will make up the Colombian National Team that will be present at the World Cup in Italy are chosen.

Mayor Gorky Muñoz stressed that the Grand Prix contributes to the development of Neiva, a city that has become the epicenter of important events. He also indicated that it is the opportunity to officially hand over to the people of Neiva a sports scene of great importance and for which they have had to wait for more than a decade.

«The Skating Track was on its way to becoming a white elephant, but we put on our shirts and after a series of delays the project finally began to come to life in the southern zone where today, it is advancing in phase two, which costs more than of 2,700 million pesos with important works such as the 400-meter flat track, bleachers, goal, dressing rooms, parking lots, administrative area and the 3 training tracks, “said the president.

In the activity, the fact that the capital of Huila will receive during this month of May, a high number of visitors, which will boost the economy in sectors such as hotels, gastronomy and transportation, was also highlighted.

For his part, José Acevedo, President of the Skating Federation, highlighted the work of the present administration to carry out the works of the Skating Track, which has all the technical conditions guaranteed for the realization of important competitions. Regarding the Grand Prix, he pointed out that “it is very important to have the possibility of having alternatives in the country to carry events of this type” and highlighted the fact that Neiva was interested in hosting it.

supplied content