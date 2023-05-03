Lecce-Udinese: important results and crossings

The Lecce public responds en masse for this very delicate game in terms of salvation. I enter the stands exactly at the kick-off and the glance that appears in front of me is remarkable, especially if you consider that it is played once again on a midweek, on a Friday at 18:30, certainly on the threshold of the weekend but still and for many still a working day.

Immediately afterwards, by conditioned reflex, the eye invariably falls on the away sector, populated by almost 200 Friulian supporters. To be precise 176 as reported by the always invaluable work of Stadiapostcard. The usual Friulian patches color the lower corner of the sector destined for them: a long and demanding journey for them, to which they responded presently, as easily predictable, and above all with significant numbers.

Difficult for them to make themselves heard in the presence of a full and well-groomed stadium, but they always appear to be on the move especially in the first half. In the second I try to get closer to better appreciate their performance, which is why I get the impression of a fan base whose participation is always continuous even in vocal terms, without ever stopping throughout the other half of the match. Goliardically they also offer a nice little train, always keeping your team at the center of everything, also supporting it from a chromatic point of view with different flags always in the wind, as well as a scarf. More than a thousand kilometres, a crossing from side to side of Italy, honored in the best possible way. Nothing can really be blamed on him.

To conclude, the chapter on the home fans. In a stadium that is full, as mentioned, the Curva Nord is perhaps the busiest sector ever and, more importantly, offers a truly powerful cheer that pushes the team to a success that is as difficult as it is important, won with a penalty kick. Beautiful to look at and feel, they repeatedly invite the team to kick out the attributes and fight for them. Overall, their performance was excellent, as always. In addition, many smoke bombs were lit and flags were waved, as well as a banner for the distrusted. The slaps are of exquisite workmanship, without the help of the traditional drums while when the whole stadium joins the cheering of the ultras, the twelfth man on the pitch is no longer just rhetoric but a factual reality. A real extra weapon. The one to make use of in these last hints of the season to reach the much coveted goal.