The mayor of this city is achieving more benefits in cobblestone works for the neighborhoods of Hernandarias. The works that are being carried out with funds from the municipality and also from the Government are the following:

– Construction of 4,080 m2 of cobblestone pavement in the Bella Vista neighborhood – Paraguarí street.

– Construction of 6,800 m2 of cobblestone pavement on Calle 1 avenue.

– Construction of 3,040 m2 of cobblestone pavement in the Villa Deportiva neighborhood.

In this way, the communal chief is responding to the needs of the residents of these neighborhoods.