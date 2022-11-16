Home News Neo-Nazi terrorism, searches also in Treviso
News

Neo-Nazi terrorism, searches also in Treviso

by admin
Neo-Nazi terrorism, searches also in Treviso

The Digos has searched some properties in the province of Treviso as part of the major anti-terrorism operation launched by the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office against the members of a subversive association, of the neo-Nazi, denier and supremacist named “Order of Hagal”.

State Police, Digos of Naples and Central Directorate of the Prevention Police-UCIGOS with the Postal and Communications Service in implementation of a provision issued by the investigating judge of the Court of Naples at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office have issued 4 custody in prison for the crime of association with the aim of terrorism or subversion of the democratic order and an obligation to submit to the judicial police in Rome for propaganda and incitement to commit a crime on grounds of racial, ethnic and religious discrimination.

The “Order of Hagal” association, based in Marigliano, in the province of Naples, was branched out in Italy thanks to various affiliates or people close to them. For this reason, at the same time as the arrests, they were taken 26 searches domiciliary and IT services in the provinces of Naples, Avellino, Caserta, Milan, Turin, Palermo, Ragusa, TrevisoVerona, Salerno, Potenza, Cosenza, Crotone, against other people, some under investigation and others emerging from the investigations.

Today’s 26 searches follow the 30 already carried out in May and October 2021

See also  The retirement nest prepared for twenty years, the love story of Emilia and Daniele

You may also like

Yin Li: Curb the rise of the epidemic...

Focus Interview丨Optimizing Epidemic Prevention Measures for Scientific and...

Belluno, elderly mother and 56-year-old son found dead:...

The portal website of Jinan Municipal Government focuses...

Covid, Schillaci: shorter quarantine and stop for the...

What new technologies will be unveiled this year...

Journey to Nepal between peaks and sunrises: the...

Current accounts, spending rises to 94 euros: “fault”...

Hebi City study and implement the spirit of...

The revolutionary smile of Gal Costa – Daniele...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy