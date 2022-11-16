The Digos has searched some properties in the province of Treviso as part of the major anti-terrorism operation launched by the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office against the members of a subversive association, of the neo-Nazi, denier and supremacist named “Order of Hagal”.

State Police, Digos of Naples and Central Directorate of the Prevention Police-UCIGOS with the Postal and Communications Service in implementation of a provision issued by the investigating judge of the Court of Naples at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office have issued 4 custody in prison for the crime of association with the aim of terrorism or subversion of the democratic order and an obligation to submit to the judicial police in Rome for propaganda and incitement to commit a crime on grounds of racial, ethnic and religious discrimination.

The “Order of Hagal” association, based in Marigliano, in the province of Naples, was branched out in Italy thanks to various affiliates or people close to them. For this reason, at the same time as the arrests, they were taken 26 searches domiciliary and IT services in the provinces of Naples, Avellino, Caserta, Milan, Turin, Palermo, Ragusa, TrevisoVerona, Salerno, Potenza, Cosenza, Crotone, against other people, some under investigation and others emerging from the investigations.

Today’s 26 searches follow the 30 already carried out in May and October 2021