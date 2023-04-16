Home » Nevado del Ruiz maintains orange alert for seismic activity and pulsatile ash emissions
News

Nevado del Ruiz maintains orange alert for seismic activity and pulsatile ash emissions

by admin
Nevado del Ruiz maintains orange alert for seismic activity and pulsatile ash emissions

The authorities reported this Sunday morning that seismic activity, thermal anomalies, and the continuous output of ash from the Nevado del Ruiz volcano have continued in recent days, so it is necessary to maintain the orange alert level.

Yesterday, Saturday, the seismic activity associated with rock fracturing inside the volcanic edifice remained at levels similar to those registered on Friday, April 14. Likewise, the earthquakes were located in the eastern-northeastern and southwestern sectors of the volcano and in the Arenas crater, at depths between 0.5 and 4.5 km. The maximum magnitude was 0.8 corresponding to the earthquake that occurred at 12:49 am, located 1.1 km to the east-northeast of the crater, at a depth of 3.6 km.

In addition, the emission of fluids continues inside the volcanic conduits associated with pulsatile ash emissions. Several of these ash emissions were confirmed through the web cameras used to monitor the volcano. The maximum height of the column of gases and/or ash observed was 1600 m, measured from the top of the volcano, with a dispersion direction towards the northwest.

As reported by Jhon Mario Londoño, technical director of geohazards of the Colombian Geological Service, temperatures above 400 degrees Celsius have been detected inside the volcano.

According to the statement published today, the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues to be very unstable, therefore, to change the level of risk and return to the yellow level, prudent time is required where trends and patterns can be observed that allow infer the possible decrease in activity; For this reason, it is most likely that the level of activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano will remain orange for several weeks.

See also  Bimodal Aosta-Turin, price increases in sight, "Risk of penalties for the Canavese"

In the event that in the next few days there is an acceleration of the processes that suggest an imminent eruption or the eruption itself occurs, the activity level will be changed to red.

On the other hand, Londoño invited citizens, especially those who live in the areas surrounding the volcano, to follow the recommendations and information published in official sources such as the Colombian Geological System (SGC), the National Risk Management Unit of Disasters (UNGRD) and local mayor’s offices, and ignore WhatsApp chains or videos from social networks that can generate panic, confusion and misinformation.

You may also like

Mister H presents “Laburen” with the aim of...

Bad Bunny on criticism

The Bundesliga table is deceptive for Werder Bremen

If the money is given to the Election...

Economy: Scholz promotes free trade agreements with Indonesia

Date of general election, decision to call APC...

Fashion designer who popularized the miniskirt dies at...

Lemke rejects Söder’s push for state government for...

Women’s FA Cup, Chelsea make it to the...

Was drunk: traveling at over 200 km/h: Raser...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy