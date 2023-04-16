Nevado del Ruiz maintains orange alert for seismic activity and pulsatile ash emissions

The authorities reported this Sunday morning that seismic activity, thermal anomalies, and the continuous output of ash from the Nevado del Ruiz volcano have continued in recent days, so it is necessary to maintain the orange alert level.

Yesterday, Saturday, the seismic activity associated with rock fracturing inside the volcanic edifice remained at levels similar to those registered on Friday, April 14. Likewise, the earthquakes were located in the eastern-northeastern and southwestern sectors of the volcano and in the Arenas crater, at depths between 0.5 and 4.5 km. The maximum magnitude was 0.8 corresponding to the earthquake that occurred at 12:49 am, located 1.1 km to the east-northeast of the crater, at a depth of 3.6 km.

In addition, the emission of fluids continues inside the volcanic conduits associated with pulsatile ash emissions. Several of these ash emissions were confirmed through the web cameras used to monitor the volcano. The maximum height of the column of gases and/or ash observed was 1600 m, measured from the top of the volcano, with a dispersion direction towards the northwest.

As reported by Jhon Mario Londoño, technical director of geohazards of the Colombian Geological Service, temperatures above 400 degrees Celsius have been detected inside the volcano.

According to the statement published today, the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues to be very unstable, therefore, to change the level of risk and return to the yellow level, prudent time is required where trends and patterns can be observed that allow infer the possible decrease in activity; For this reason, it is most likely that the level of activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano will remain orange for several weeks.

In the event that in the next few days there is an acceleration of the processes that suggest an imminent eruption or the eruption itself occurs, the activity level will be changed to red.

On the other hand, Londoño invited citizens, especially those who live in the areas surrounding the volcano, to follow the recommendations and information published in official sources such as the Colombian Geological System (SGC), the National Risk Management Unit of Disasters (UNGRD) and local mayor’s offices, and ignore WhatsApp chains or videos from social networks that can generate panic, confusion and misinformation.