Nevado del Ruiz volcano reported increased ash emissions

The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reported that since Saturday, August 26, there has been a slight increase in the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, and consequently in Manizales and Villamaría the constant fall of ash.

According to the entity, this phenomenon is related to the fluid dynamics of Nevado del Ruiz and the persistence of the winds towards the city.

The entity shared a video that was captured at 05:24 am and 06:59 am on August 27, in which some of the ash emissions are evident. The Colombian Geological Service explained that this surface activity is considered within the Yellow activity level in which the volcano has been since 2012.

“We inform you that, since yesterday, August 26, ash fall has been observed in Manizales due to a slight increase in activity associated with the fluid dynamics of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano and the persistence of winds in that direction,” says the SGC in his account X (Twitter).

In this way, the authorities highlight the importance of normalizing this behavior.

Despite the fact that the Yellow level indicates that the Nevado del Ruiz volcano presents less instability, it is warned that at any moment its activity could increase, with the possibility of making an eruption of considerable magnitude.

Finally, the SGC urges you to obtain information through official channels that allow you to obtain true and confirmed data on the current situation of the volcanic edifice, taking into account that generating alarm or instilling panic in the national citizenry is avoided at all costs.

In this way, the entity requires the inhabitants of the Caldas department to keep informed about the evolution of the volcano through activity bulletins that are published on their web platforms and Twitter and Facebook accounts.

It must be taken into account that during the week between August 15 and 21, 2023, the volcano continued to show unstable behavior, characterized by low levels of activity and minor variations in most of the monitored parameters.

The volcano emitted a thick column of smoke.

On July 27, 2023, the Nevado del Ruiz volcano was placed on a yellow alert, after it had kept the populations of the departments of Caldas, Tolima, Risaralda and even Cundinamarca in full attention for two months.

In this last activity of the volcano, a worrying fact was reported, a column of smoke that managed to be visualized from Manizales and other municipalities.

The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) explained that thanks to the cameras that were installed for the respective monitoring of the volcano, it was possible to show evidence around 6 in the morning of July 27, a thick column of ash came out of the top of the Arenas crater. The clear sky allowed both the inhabitants of Manizales and Neira to report the abnormal event.

Lina Castaño, technical leader of the Manizales Volcanological and Seismological Observatory stated:

“Today, July 7 at 6:17 am, an ash emission was recorded at the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, this emission was confirmed through our monitoring cameras and given the good atmospheric conditions, it could be observed from different points of view. the city of Manizales and also from the municipality of Neira”.

Regarding this phenomenon, the entity explained that its height and dispersion exceeded 2,000 meters, average figures that were maintained at the time of highest activity during the orange alert. On the subject, Castaño added: “The height of the gas and ash column reached 2,300 meters vertically and 3,500 meters dispersed above the top of the volcano. At the time of review, the direction of the wind was to the west and northwest. with Infobae

