Scattered considerations post Lazio-Genoa (0-1) – Sportellate

A goal by Retegui in the first half gave Genoa their first victory in the league and condemned Lazio to their second consecutive defeat.

– Lazio are off to a terrible start, steady on their legs while Gilardino’s Genoa appear vigorous and eager. First a fortuitous cross from a cross sounds the alarm for the Biancocelesti which then becomes a real siren when Provedel imperfectly blocks a non-irresistible shot from distance with Retegui thanking him and slotting in his first goal in Serie A. From from now on, the rossoblùs will withdraw their center of gravity for the whole game, keeping up with the angry reaction of Lazio which, however, apart from a few outbursts from Lazzari, appears without ideas,

– After a tarnished start, Sarri’s team finds the energy to close Genoa in their own trocar but without ever really worrying goalkeeper Martinez that in the first 45 minutes is not called to any speech worthy of note. Cataldi and Marusic continue to seem totally disoriented, as had already appeared evident in Lecce while Kamada wanders too much around the field, evidently desperate to understand the Tuscan coach’s schemes and ideas. In front of Immobile he gives himself, as always, a lot to do, but does not sting;

– After the goal the Genoa he decides his offensive game is over. Gilardino’s men place themselves entirely behind the ball line with very rare excursions into the opposing half of the field. Lazio tries everything, takes an industrial amount of corner kicks but the rossoblu block holds until the end. Lazio can’t find solutions of any kind and stubbornly wants to go in goal with the ball without ever trying to shoot from outside. The only times this happens is by players like Lazzari and Casale. Not exactly gunners;

Even the blindfolded goddess does not smile at Sarri’s men. In one of the few times that Lazio manages to overcome the wall that Gilardino has placed in front of his own area, Immobile hits the crossbar after a soft touch that had surprised the Genoa goalkeeper Martinez. In any case, the Genoa goalkeeper saves the situation on Lazio’s most dangerous occasion, namely Luis Alberto’s shot;

– Sarri once again shows his inability to change and adapt to situations. Felipe Anderson, Marusic and Cataldi appeared totally out of shape both at the Del Mare stadium in Lecce and tonight. And yet, although the reserves who took over in the second half certainly did better, the idea of ​​changing the starting 11 didn’t even cross the Tuscan coach’s mind. Especially at a time when Kamada needs minutes to put in his legs to find his form, Lazio can’t afford to have so many opaque players all together. Luis Albertoalthough by far the best of his, can do nothing alone.

