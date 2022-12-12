Slopes suitable for children and families, far from the chaos, served by easy-to-reach lifts and, last but not least, a ski pass at still affordable costs. With these ingredients, the Belluno ski resorts that are not part of the large Dolomiti Superski family are sharpening their weapons in view of Christmas, waiting to reopen their doors to tourists and (above all) residents.

Two big news for winter 2022/2023: a more welcoming ski school headquarters than the previous one, located in a strategic position right at the base of the ski lifts, and a completely new school camp. «For both, the inauguration is set for Saturday, the same date on which we will open the first ski lifts, trusting in the cold temperatures expected in the coming days», announces Alessandro Dal Molin of Nevegal 2021, «the goal is to improve where possible the Nevegal offer for beginners and children who have always represented our target. Nevegal confirms itself as a highly appreciated locality by residents and owners of second homes but also increasingly by Treviso residents. To our loyal customers we have dedicated a pre-emption on the seasonal ski pass at discounted prices which is enjoying great success. We have carried out over a thousand and even in these days when the lifts are still closed, many gather in the square, lining up to buy the seasonal ski pass ».

The pre-emption will expire on December 23 and will allow you to purchase a season ticket at the adult price of 229 euros (instead of 289 euros, the full price). Having said that the first lifts will open on 17 December, Nevegal 2021 hopes to make the entire area available to tourists and residents within the Christmas holiday period. All with ski passes at advantageous prices, not retouched compared to the recent past. Day pass on weekdays at a cost of 35 euros, on holidays 38 euros with reductions for the youngest. During the Christmas holidays, the cost of a day pass will rise to 40 euros for adults (30 euros for an early or afternoon pass). All the info on costs and services on the website www.nevegal2021.it. «We will also confirm night skiing even if at the moment we have not decided the date yet», adds Dal Molin, «it will certainly start from January, after the holidays».

Aurine fork

The Desma company will restart the Forcella Aurine lifts on 24 December, in time for the long period of the Christmas holidays. The announcement is signed jointly by the ten members, all from Agordo, who since 2018 have set themselves the goal of relaunching the small and welcoming “made in Belluno” area located in the shadow of the Pale di San Martino. Rich offer, suitable for tourists and residents, young and old. Night skiing is also planned, on Fridays (after the Christmas holidays) from 19.30 to 22 along the Bepi slope (red) at the cost of the ski pass of 23 euros. The Gardenia slope (blue) on the same day, at sunset, will be made available for the ascent of the ski mountaineers. At Forcella Aurine you can ski with a day ski pass for 28 euros (23 euros for the night and reduced price, the prerogative of kids born in 2010 and up). «The Forcella Aurine area offers a ski rental also used for the sale of skis and other materials and a ristobar, called Ghegy, located right on the slopes», say the Desma company based in Gosaldo. Info on the website www.aurineskidolomiti.it.

Croce d’Aune – Monte Avena

Opening date currently still uncertain. “We are working to guarantee perfect slopes in view of Christmas”, announces the patron Lionello Gorza, “the cost of the ski pass, as we have already had the opportunity to ratify, due to generalized increases, has been revised, albeit by a few euros”. The daily ski pass has gone from 20 to 22 euros on weekdays, from 23 to 25 on holidays. Not only skiing on Mount Avena. An ad hoc offer is foreseen for the less accustomed to the descent concentrated in circular routes to be carried out with snowshoes or cross-country skis. Ten runs for seven kilometers but no possibility of night skiing, at least up here where the gastronomic offer is not lacking: four huts located between the valley and the mountain.