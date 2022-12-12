There is a third dead journalist in Qatar to lengthen the list of reporters who died during the news coverage of World in Qatar . It’s about Roger Pearce technical director of the English channel Itv Sport . The news of his death comes after those of the American Grant Wahl and the Qatari photojournalist Khalid Al Misslam .

The announcement of the death actually dates back to November 21st, just before Wales-USA, but it had not found much space in the chronicles. “We have some very sad news to bring you from here in Qatar – he said Mark Pougatch, match reporter – Our technical director, Roger Pearce, who was here to embark on his eighth World Cup, has sadly passed away.” Pearce, 65 years oldbegan his career as an engineer at Grampian TV and then at other ITV channels such as TVs and Meridian, before moving full-time into sports in 2001, eventually becoming its technical director in 2008.