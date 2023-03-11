Home News New 6.3 magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey
News

New 6.3 magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey

by admin
New 6.3 magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey

A new earthquake hit the border area of ​​Turkey on Monday, the same one that two weeks ago suffered two strong earthquakes that destroyed tens of thousands of homes.

The earthquake had its epicenter 3 km southwest of Uzunbağ and occurred at a depth of 10 km, according to information from the US agency.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency reported, for its part, that a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Defne, in Hatay province.

This strong aftershock follows the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey on Monday, February 6. The quake has so far left more than 46,500 dead and tens of thousands injured in both countries.

See also  Traffic Management Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security: 2.72 million people received electronic driving licenses on the first day of electronic driving licenses|Driving License|Ministry of Public Security_Sina News

You may also like

Wrestling school to give young people a perspective...

The new building of the city government will...

Miguel Ángel López, stage winner in Vuelta al...

The election of the CPPCC is unexpected. Song...

ATX and SMI – Strong dip should now...

El Salvador continues adding more days with zero...

MinMinas led the ‘Dialogue on the Just Energy...

Two men broke out of the psychiatric ward...

Bournemouth surprise and beat Liverpool 1-0 – Daily...

They were sent to prison for assaulting their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy