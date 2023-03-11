A new earthquake hit the border area of ​​Turkey on Monday, the same one that two weeks ago suffered two strong earthquakes that destroyed tens of thousands of homes.

The earthquake had its epicenter 3 km southwest of Uzunbağ and occurred at a depth of 10 km, according to information from the US agency.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency reported, for its part, that a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Defne, in Hatay province.

This strong aftershock follows the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey on Monday, February 6. The quake has so far left more than 46,500 dead and tens of thousands injured in both countries.