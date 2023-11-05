New Affordable Housing Options Open in Little Havana, Miami

Affordable Housing Option Opens in Little Havana, Miami

Miami, United States – A new housing option with affordable rent has been made available to residents in Little Havana, Miami, thanks to a collaboration between the city county and The Related Group. The local media confirmed that two buildings in the River Parc urban complex have been dedicated to providing housing for people with low incomes.

The first building to be inaugurated is the remodeled former Robert King High, which now features 315 brand-new apartments exclusively for seniors. The second building, a new construction, comprises seven floors and offers 182 homes for the “working class” individuals.

The projects were officially inaugurated this week, with several esteemed personalities in attendance, including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, The Related Group President Jorge Pérez, Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, Commissioner Eileen Higgins, and other local and state leaders.

Mayor Levine Cava expressed her excitement about the completion of the projects, stating, “This is a very special day because we are celebrating the fruit of a lot of effort and dedication to solve the most serious problem in our community: the lack of affordable housing.” She emphasized that no residents were displaced during the renovation process, with everyone still residing in their homes, now in improved conditions.

The mayor also highlighted that the 182 new houses in Little Havana will be offered at different income levels to accommodate the diverse needs of the working class. She further announced that Miami-Dade is currently constructing thousands of affordable homes, with a target of reaching 32,000 units.

The construction of the River Parc complex is ongoing, with a total of 2,500 apartments planned for low-income residents and the working class of Miami. The entire project is expected to be completed by 2027.

Apart from housing, River Parc offers various amenities and recreational spaces such as a retail store, community center, dog park, fitness center, and outdoor grilling areas. Additionally, a cafeteria is set to be added soon.

Individuals interested in residing at River Parc are required to sign up on a centralized waiting list managed by Miami County, according to Alex Ballina, the director of Public Housing and Community Development of Miami-Dade.

River Parc aims to provide housing for very low-income seniors who receive assistance from the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) programs. These programs offer rent subsidies and support services to residents in need.

With the completion of this housing complex and the ongoing constructions, Miami is taking a significant step towards easing the affordable housing crisis, ensuring that residents from all income groups have access to safe and comfortable homes.

