Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza Refugee Camp, Killing Dozens: International Outrage and Calls for Ceasefire Rise

Israeli Warplanes Strike Refugee Camp in Gaza, Killing Dozens

Israel’s ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip took a devastating turn early Sunday as Israeli warplanes struck a refugee camp, resulting in the deaths of at least 40 people and leaving dozens more wounded, according to health officials in the enclave. The attack targeted the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, with rescuers and residents still searching for survivors amidst the rubble.

The Israeli military has surrounded Gaza, the primary target of its offensive. As columns of smoke rose from the streets and buildings, airstrikes decimated the camp, causing significant damage and destruction. At a nearby hospital, an Associated Press journalist witnessed the heartbreaking sight of eight dead children, including a baby, who were brought in after the attack. A surviving girl, covered in dust, was seen being led down the hospital hallway, reflecting the shock and devastation that has gripped the region.

The Maghazi refugee camp is situated in a residential area where the Israeli Army had urged Gazan civilians to seek shelter. They claimed that their offensive would primarily focus on the north, but bombs are indiscriminately falling across the entirety of Gaza. Israel argues that its targets are fighters and assets of Hamas, claiming that the group uses civilians as “human shields.” However, experts and international organizations assert that Israel’s attacks are disproportionate, particularly due to the high number of women and children being killed.

Against this backdrop, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to the occupied West Bank on Sunday and held talks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. While Washington has rejected calls for a ceasefire, Blinken emphasized the need for more localized and shorter humanitarian pauses to assist civilians caught in the crossfire. During their meeting, Blinken expressed that Palestinians in Gaza should not be forcibly displaced and emphasized the need to end extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Abbas condemned the ongoing violence suffered by the Palestinian people in Gaza, labeling it a “genocide and destruction” at the hands of Israel’s war machine. The Palestinian Authority leader also stated that their return to power in Gaza would only be possible with a comprehensive political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The US administration has expressed support for a Palestinian state alongside Israel, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has been resistant to this idea.

Meanwhile, tensions in the West Bank have escalated as the war between Israel and Hamas continues. More than 150 Palestinians have died in clashes with Israeli forces and settler attacks, including three young men killed on Sunday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Blinken’s visit to Cyprus, which is working to establish a maritime corridor for aid to Gaza, will focus on advancing cooperation between the US and Cyprus on humanitarian challenges in the Middle East. The US Secretary of State will also travel to Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held Netanyahu personally responsible for the escalating civilian deaths in Gaza.

As the situation in Gaza worsens, outrage and shock continue to grow worldwide, with protests taking place in various countries condemning the hospital explosion and the mounting number of civilian casualties. The international community remains deeply concerned about the ongoing violence and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

