New Appointment | TUCaktuell | Technical University of Chemnitz

dr Rabea Kleymann was appointed as a new junior professor by the rector of Chemnitz University of Technology on June 1, 2023

  • dr Rabea Kleymann was founded by the rector of Chemnitz University of Technology, Prof. Dr. Gerd Strohmeier, newly appointed junior professor. Photo: Jacob Mueller

On June 1, 2023, Dr. Rabea Kleymann newly appointed as junior professor at Chemnitz University of Technology. She will head the junior professorship “Digital Humanities” at the Faculty of Philosophy.

About the person: Jun.-Prof. dr Rabea Kleyman

Rabea Kleymann studied German, film studies and German-language literature with a focus on gender and culture at the universities of Mainz and Hamburg.

In 2020 she was awarded a dissertation on “Formless Form. Epistemology and poetics of the aggregate in late Goethe” at the University of Hamburg. The dissertation received the grade “summa cum laude”. During her PhD, she was a guest at the University of Chicago (USA).

As a postdoc, Rabea Kleymann led the project “Diffractive Epistemics. Knowledge Cultures in the Digital Humanities” at the Leibniz Center for Literature and Cultural Research Berlin, before accepting the call to Chemnitz University of Technology.

Her research subjects include mixed methods approaches, multimodal forms of knowledge and infrastructural settings. Rabea Kleymann is dedicated to the logic of humanities knowledge production in digital change. She is particularly interested in the interweaving of theoretical concepts and critical practices.

As a board member of the Association for Digital Humanities in German-speaking countries e. V. and co-founder of the “Digital Humanities Theory” working group, Rabea Kleymann initiates and moderates exchange formats and is actively involved in community building.

At Chemnitz University of Technology, Rabea Kleymann will further develop and coordinate the area of ​​”Digital Humanities”. As a junior professor, she will strengthen the interdisciplinary connection between the humanities and computer science. In view of the digital transformation of science and society, which has recently manifested itself in the development of generative language models such as ChatGPTRabea Kleymann takes a look at the important role of the humanities as a reflective discipline.

Matthias Fejes
30.05.2023

