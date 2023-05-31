Home » Why the money house under Jens Weidmann is reaching its limits
Business

Why the money house under Jens Weidmann is reaching its limits

by admin

Because already in the first quarter of this year, 9 billion euros in deposits from private customers flowed from Commerzbank accounts. This was also due to the fact that some consumers used up their savings in view of the persistently high inflation. But at the same time they invested assets in bonds, which now yield higher interest rates. And: Customers have taken their money to other institutions that are already paying higher interest rates. For example, Commerzbank only offers interest rates of 0.6 percent for money market accounts, while direct banks sometimes offer 3 or more percent, such as the ING and the Consorsbank.

Also read: Soon 4 percent in call money? This is how savers benefit from the interest rate turnaround

Weidmann will soon have to consider with the board how the bank will deal with its crumbling growth prospects. In the fall, the institute, headed by CEO Knof, intends to present a strategy for the coming years, the development of which Weidmann will have to monitor.

See also  China CDFG will garner nearly 10 billion net profits in 2021. In the future, the duty-free industry will "digitize the world"? | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Bahn sees no basis for further negotiations with...

The Venice Show is underway, with 220 exhibitors

Real wages fall again in the first quarter...

Short-term rental bill, the crux of the minimum...

Computer – Google demands rules for artificial intelligence

The former Pd Borghi torpedoes Schlein & Co:...

JD.com’s 6.18 million items of daily necessities bring...

Retirement at 63: With this loophole, you can...

Fashion, Manila Grace ko: the logo of the...

That’s why even China doesn’t want the yuan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy