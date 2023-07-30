New attempt: Burning freighter is towed

Status: 07/30/2023 7:28 p.m

Wind and smoke had prevented the maneuver – but now the Dutch authorities dare to try again. The burning car freighter “Fremantle Highway” is towed east. The new anchorage should be safer.

The first attempt to tow the burning cargo ship “Fremantle Highway” had to be stopped because of wind and smoke – now the rescue workers have dared to try again. Salvage experts began late Sunday afternoon to tow the ship from the island of Terschelling east to the Wadden Sea island of Schiermonnikoog, according to the responsible water authority.

It’s a risky venture, because the ship with around 3,800 cars on board is still burning – and if it breaks up or capsizes, there is a risk of environmental pollution. In addition, strong wind and smoke came up in the meantime.

Water Authority: Smoke significantly reduced

According to the authorities, the smoke has now decreased significantly, so that transport is now possible. The new anchorage should be safer. The ship was previously north of the island of Terschelling – exactly between two very busy shipping routes to and from Germany.

In addition, the new location should be more sheltered from the wind. The water authority announced that the journey in the north of the Wadden Sea islands would take 12 to 14 hours. The freighter should then remain about 16 kilometers north of Schiermonnikoog until a port is found. According to the authority in The Hague, everything is being done to prevent environmental damage.

Several ships accompany the freighter, including a special ship that can clear oil. According to the information, the freighter is stable despite the great heat and is also intact below the waterline.

Specialists on board

Salvage specialists boarded the burning freighter for the first time on Friday. The experts had previously managed to establish a stable connection to a tugboat. Should the towing succeed, the danger of an oil spill for the Wadden Sea and the inhabitants of the islands would be averted for the time being.

Cause of fire not yet confirmed

The freighter was on its way from Bremerhaven to Singapore and was around 30 kilometers north of the Wadden Sea island of Ameland when the fire broke out on Wednesday night. One person died during the evacuation of the crew.

The source of the fire may have been the battery of an electric car. “It is quite possible that the electric cars started the fire,” said the Japan-based shipping company K Line. So far there has been no confirmation of this. According to its charter company, there are new vehicles on board the freighter, including almost 500 electric cars.

