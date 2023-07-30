Sara Reljić on threats | Entertainment

In one show, Sara Reljić said that an older colleague physically attacked her, and then that she received threats from the same person.

Singer and former member of the CooperativeSara Reljić recently revealed to Kurir television that she was physically attacked by an older colleague whose identity she did not want to reveal.

Not long after, she spoke about this incident again in another show, and later stated that the same colleague “threatened her with the mafia”. Despite the speculation, Sara remained steadfast in her decision not to say who it was, but revealed only that it was an older singer “who could be her mother”.

“I’ll just tell you that she was helpless, she didn’t know what to do with herself and she hit me… A colleague physically attacked me, yes, an older colleague. I’m not going to give her importance and say her name. I went out to I talk to her normally, we had some misunderstanding and I calmly tried to solve it. However, she tried to raise the tension for a while, I told her: ‘Calm down!’. She was not under the influence of alcohol, she is totally straight ‘ was. Especially since she is older than me, she can be my mother. Neither do I live in the same country as her, nor do we have the same manager, nor are we in the same market. I have no idea,” said Sara.

Then she announced on her Tiktok:

“Okay, the situation – someone hits you, that someone talks about it and lies about what happened… The next situation, I, as a victim of violence, decide to tell what happened and then that person takes and threatens me with the mafia! Guys, I don’t I’m afraid of no one. I’m only afraid of God,” Sara pointed out.

