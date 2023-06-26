Home » New case of suicide shakes Casanare, in Paz de Ariporo a child under 13 years old decided to end his life – news
by admin
The Public Health Surveillance Office strengthened the information and surveillance system – VESPA, a file that has been disseminated in the different entities, making known the cases reported on the consumption of psychoactive substances in the department.

According to this bulletin, in epidemiological week No. 24, 39 cases were reported in Casanare, which correspond to the municipalities of Yopal (33), Monterrey (3), Orocué (2) and Villanueva (1).

The report indicates that the most widely used drug in Casanare is marijuana, with 61% of reported cases, increasing by 5% compared to the previous year.

Following the figures, 51% indicate that children between the ages of 6 and 14 are already consuming some type of psychoactive substance.

Regarding the figures of the previous year, for the same date, 228 cases were reported, while for this 2023, the department reaches 349, evidencing an increase of 49%.

For its part, 17% of the total cases reported to VESPA and SIVIGILA correspond to ages equal to or less than 14 years, 7% more than what was reported in 2021.

Source: Secretariat of Health of Casanare

