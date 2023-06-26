Barcelona, ​​negotiations are underway for the renewal of Sanli Sertac

Barcelona and center Sertac Sanli are negotiating the contract renewal according to RAC1. The figures would be downwards compared to the two-year contract signed two summers ago after the conquest of the EuroLeague with Anadolu Efes.

The Turkish center, who will turn 32 in August, has averaged 7.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in domestic competition this season, and 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in the Euroleague. The threat from the perimeter makes Sanli a valuable asset to Barcelona’s attack and a different profile at home.

The source is Mundo Deportivo.

