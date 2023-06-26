Home » Barcelona, ​​negotiations are underway for the renewal of Sanli Sertac
Sports

Barcelona, ​​negotiations are underway for the renewal of Sanli Sertac

by admin
Barcelona, ​​negotiations are underway for the renewal of Sanli Sertac

Barcelona and center Sertac Sanli are negotiating the contract renewal according to RAC1. The figures would be downwards compared to the two-year contract signed two summers ago after the conquest of the EuroLeague with Anadolu Efes.

The Turkish center, who will turn 32 in August, has averaged 7.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in domestic competition this season, and 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in the Euroleague. The threat from the perimeter makes Sanli a valuable asset to Barcelona’s attack and a different profile at home.

The source is Mundo Deportivo.

See also  Corticella-Prato: transforming support into anger

You may also like

Luis Enrique – Neymar’s maybe last chance at...

Where to go by bike in Lombardy, the...

National team: Völler’s warning to Flick

What should remain of the Special Olympics World...

WTT Regular Challenge Zagreb station starts to shoot...

The timeless charm of roulette

U21 European Championship – mood of crisis at...

Alfa Romeo, orders are starting for the “new”...

Football: Haiti wins against Qatar at the Gold...

Paolo Maldini, birthday at San Siro for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy