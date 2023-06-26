Home » Chile, thousands displaced by floods
Chile, thousands displaced by floods

SANTIAGO DE CHILE – Thousands of people have been evacuated in Chile following the flood of Maule River caused by heavy rains in the south of the country.

In her latest official report, Interior Minister Carolina Toha confirmed that two people died in the floods and six others are still missing. She also reported that 9,814 people were isolated, 4,077 were left homeless and another 2,054 found temporary shelter.

The authorities also ordered the evacuation of 1,800 people who lived near the banks of the Rio Maule, in the city of Constitucion, about 400 kilometers south of the capital Santiago.

The heavy rains that hit the south of the country are the worst ever recorded in Chile.

