Business

Casaleggio, turning point in the “empire” of the former 5S: new shareholder for the tech company

Call2Net was a partner of the “Ecommerce Italia” event of Casaleggio Associati, the other company of Davide Casaleggio

New partner arriving for the digital platform of David Casaleggio. A few days ago, in fact, a Milano in front of the notary Giuseppe Calafiori Casaleggio himself presented himself in his capacity as sole director of the Camelot srl of which it has 90% with Enrico Sabatini al 10%.

Camelotwhich is also a benefit corporation, is based in Ivrea and was formed in 2021 after the break with Five Stars movement. farmhouse he led a shareholders’ meeting which approved the issue of a maximum of 3 equity financial instruments (sfp) each with a value of 50 thousand euros (therefore for a total of 150 thousand euros) “in favor of third-party investors”.

READ ALSO: The biomedical empire of Bonotti-Passera-Tronchetti fails: red of 1.93 million

