New commander of the First Line Battalion

Lieutenant Colonel José Enrique Pinilla Silva assumed command of the First Line Infantry Battalion No. 12 in Quibdó, attached to the Joint Task Force Titán and the Fifteenth Brigade of the National Army.

The military ceremony was presided over by Colonel Héctor Alfonso Candelario Guaneme, Commander of the Joint Task Force Titan, and Colonel Geovanni Andrés Cortés Molina, Commander of the Fifteenth Brigade.

Lieutenant Colonel José Enrique Pinilla Silva, an officer with 21 years of service in the institution, a native of Bucaramanga, is a professional in Military Sciences, with a Master’s Degree in Strategy and Geopolitics, a specialist in Military Resources for National Defense and also has a Lancer course. . He comes from the Directorate of Military Education with the specific mission of combating the criminal factors present in the region.