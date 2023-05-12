Weighing 47 grams, a range of 91 meters, a power of 300 lumens and, from today, a more contemporary and essential design, with a elastic on which fluorescent prints of the logo are imprinted which make it clearly visible even in the dark: these are the distinctive features of the Varta Outdoor Sports Ultralight H30R head torch.

For running in the dark there is Varta Outdoor Sports Ultralight H30R

Revisited in the guise, the head torch is one perfect companion for city runners eager to take advantage of the long spring and early summer days to train in the evening in complete safety.

The Outdoor Sports Ultralight H30R combines the captivating appearance with maximum technical reliability: the 300 lumen light beamcapable of illuminating the path at a distance of almost 100 meters, shows the way safely and accurately.

Key lock and IPX4 protection

In addition, useful functions and practical details are integrated into the torch: such as the key lock mode to avoid accidental starting, the splash-proof (IPX4) and the presence of a practical fixing clip. The head torch can also be swiveled, dimmed and recharged via a micro USB cable.

Reflective inserts

With a renewed look, the headband is characterized by an elegant and minimal anthracite colour, which easily matches any sports outfit: here the VARTA logo stands out, combined with the color of the lamp, which is available in white or neon yellow.

In the white version, reflectorthe VARTA writing reflects the light that falls on it, while in the yellow one it creates a practical “glow in the dark” effect, which offers the wearer greater visibility in the dark.

Recommended price: €32.99.

