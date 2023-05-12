Muscle, Chicharrón and more artists at All Ferror Parties

Ferror Records and Esquío come together in an event that marks the first edition of the All Ferror Parties, a night of concerts with some of the most interesting proposals of the current local underground. We can start with the atmospheric aura project Caveiana (de Nick Cave), con Carlos Risco as protagonist. We can also enjoy the cybernetic magma of Muscle!presenting “Ulla”their new album with which they pave the way towards the excellence of a sound where Caribou, My Bloody Valentine y Talking Heads. Likewise, we will receive the unmistakable synth pop downloads of Rayoteaser and the beginning of a new phase of Pork rindwith a proposal that opens the way through songs of blood and folk, Atlantic sounds and Alfarian impulses.