Home » Muscle, Chicharrón and more artists at All Ferror Parties
World

Muscle, Chicharrón and more artists at All Ferror Parties

by admin
Muscle, Chicharrón and more artists at All Ferror Parties

Ferror Records and Esquío come together in an event that marks the first edition of the All Ferror Parties, a night of concerts with some of the most interesting proposals of the current local underground. We can start with the atmospheric aura project Caveiana (de Nick Cave), con Carlos Risco as protagonist. We can also enjoy the cybernetic magma of Muscle!presenting “Ulla”their new album with which they pave the way towards the excellence of a sound where Caribou, My Bloody Valentine y Talking Heads. Likewise, we will receive the unmistakable synth pop downloads of Rayoteaser and the beginning of a new phase of Pork rindwith a proposal that opens the way through songs of blood and folk, Atlantic sounds and Alfarian impulses.

Tickets for the event are on sale at a cost of 15 euros within the first 100 advance ticketsand 18 euros in advance and box office.

See also  a video shows us how to choose and configure the different classes

You may also like

24-year-old who choked homeless man in New York...

Fiorentina-Udinese / The point on the attack: here’s...

Pakistan in flames, what are the reasons for...

FIBA Champions League final four Aleksandar Džikić attacks...

Pope Francis and Meloni at the general state...

Sudan’s army and paramilitaries have made an agreement...

Nicaragua, President Ortega fired on the Red Cross....

The protest of the tents against high rents,...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

British supermissiles in Kiev: “But time is needed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy