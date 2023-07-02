New Committee of Electoral Guarantees, was fulfilled in Pereira

In the urban area of ​​Pereira, 45 polling stations will be enabled and in the rural area 21 polling stations for citizens to register and participate in the 2023 territorial elections.

Since last Thursday, the registration process for pre-candidates who aspire to Council, Assembly, Mayor’s Office and Governorship began, the process is established until July 29, also remember that 173 voting positions were also enabled in the department for the registration of citizens, a process that will be in force from July 5 to 13.

As part of the development of the fifth Departmental Committee of Electoral Guarantees, there was the presence of the new delegates of the Registrar’s Office, the Police, the Army and members of political parties, at the facilities of the Government of Risaralda.

as novelty

It was announced that for the first time the candidates who are going to participate in the elections in October, will be able to register virtually, for this, the National Registry of Civil Status enabled the web platform so that candidates interested in participating in the territorial elections of October 29, they can carry out said process taking advantage of this resource.

According to the National Registrar, Alexander Vega Rocha, it is estimated that with this platform some 130,000 candidates can register virtually. “Today this platform begins to function with the purpose of making it easier for candidates to register. This platform will apply facial and fingerprint biometrics and will make it easy for representatives of political groups to designate how they will register. In addition, there they can upload the requirements and guarantees. This platform has already been tested in the registrations for the elections of the Congress of the Republic”, said Vega Rocha.

In the same way, the registration will be carried out in person at the headquarters of the National Registry in Bogotá and in all the offices of the country. In this sense, the candidates or their campaign managers who decide to register in person must schedule an appointment to carry out the formalization of the registration before the competent electoral authority.

in Risaralda

With the delivery of computer equipment, laser printers and web cameras, the Government Secretariat wants to strengthen the technical work for the elections that will take place on October 29, 2023.

Likewise, the Secretary of Government of Risaralda, Israel Londoño, at this meeting welcomed the delegates of the Registrar’s Office César Enrique Acuña Vergara and Julio Cesar Novoa Fontalvo, who presented an assessment of how the preparation for this democratic festival in Risaralda is progressing. , the entire electoral report, the schedule and compliance with the resolutions issued by the National Registry.

reactions

Israel Londono

Departmental Government Secretary

“Very satisfied, today we have had a great participation of the new delegates from the Registry, the Attorney General’s Office, the Prosecutor’s Office, the Police, we have delivered some equipment so that they can strengthen their technical work for the elections on October 29, with this the Governor’s Office fulfills the work of contributing to the strengthening of the registry for the proper development of the elections, thank God everything is within normality, the complaints of some people who aspired to be part of lists, with them an educational work will be done so that participate in these committees.

Cesar Acuna

Delegate Registrar

“First of all, thank the national registrar of civil status, Alexander Vega, also an effort made by the delegates of this department, the governor Victor Tamayo, for the delivery of these technological supplies to the registry, to We are grateful to receive them, because this way a service will be provided with efficiency, with quality, that is why our action plan is the XXI Century Registrar’s Office, thanks to everyone, this will be put into operation in all the Registrar’s Offices of the department”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

