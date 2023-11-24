This is how ‘El Nini’ started in drug trafficking: from asking ‘Mini Lic’ for a job to becoming the right hand of ‘Los Chapitos’

Notorious Sinaloa Cartel Security Chief Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, Also Known as “El Nini,” Captured and Arrested by Authorities

Amidst a whirlwind of controversy and rumors linking him to the infamous drug cartel Los Chapitos, Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, also known as “El Nini,” was finally captured on the afternoon of November 22 in an exclusive area of the Colinas de la Rivera neighborhood, located northeast of Culiacán. With six charges against him in two federal courts in the United States, Pérez Salas, who was the head of security for Los Chapitos, has officially been apprehended and transferred to Mexico City.

Born on May 9, 1992, “El Nini” has had a tumultuous and violent trajectory within the Sinaloa Cartel. According to US authorities and former cartel members now turned protected witnesses, Pérez Salas was known for his aggressive and disordered personality from a young age. He reportedly sought to join the notorious drug cartel and demonstrated his worth by committing brutal acts of violence.

Dámaso López Serrano, a former drug trafficker and now a witness against Los Chapitos, recounted disturbing stories to journalist Anabel Hernández, who has been following the case closely. López Serrano revealed how “El Nini” would randomly kill workers or athletes he found on the streets of Culiacán, simply to demonstrate his worth and to prove his loyalty to the Sinaloa Cartel.

But despite “El Nini’s” brutal acts and persistence, initially, he was denied a job within the cartel due to his unstable and deranged nature. However, he eventually managed to convince another member of the Sinaloa Cartel, Oscar Noe Medina González, also known as “El Panu,” to join their ranks.

“El Panu” was responsible for supervising regional commanders of Los Chapitos and coordinating hitmen involved in fentanyl trafficking operations. Under the leadership of Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, also known as “El Chapito,” it was alleged that “El Nini” eventually began to lose control and ultimately led to his capture.

Following several days of rumors and speculation regarding “El Nini’s” status with the authorities, his capture was confirmed on November 22. He was subsequently transferred to Mexico City and admitted to the Federal Center for Social Readaptation number 1, known as “El Altiplano,” in the municipality of Almoloya de Juárez, State of Mexico, on November 23.

As the story of Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas continues to unfold, his alleged ties to the infamous Los Chapitos and his disturbing acts of violence have once again brought the violent world of Mexican drug cartels into the spotlight. Only time will tell what the next chapter holds for “El Nini.”

