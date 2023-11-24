Sisi: A Palestinian state should be established – Breaking world news – Sözcü

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said that the Palestinian state should be established and that they are ready for this state to be demilitarized and under the guarantor of NATO or United Nations (UN) forces.

Egyptian President Sisi met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in the capital Cairo to evaluate the situation in Gaza. Sisi and the guest prime ministers held a joint press conference after the meeting.

In his speech here, the Egyptian President noted that the issue of exchanging more prisoners and extending the humanitarian pause in the conflict to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid was discussed during the meeting.

Stating that they discussed the issue of creating safe zones in Gaza, Sisi said, “We are talking about creating safe zones where homeless people can live, not only in the south of the Gaza Strip, but also in the north and central part.” he said.

Emphasizing that the deportation of Palestinians from Gaza did not remain in words but was actually carried out by making people unable to live in their current places, Sisi said, “As Egypt, we will not allow this (deportation). We welcomed 9 million immigrants into the country. There were security problems in countries such as Syria, Libya, Yemen, Iraq and Sudan, where these people came from. However, the situation is different in Gaza. That’s why we do not accept the deportation or the liquidation of the Palestine issue.” he said.

“THE MAIN REASON FOR WARS IS THE FAILURE TO ESTABLISH THE STATE”

Sisi said that there have been 5 conflicts between Israel and the Palestinians in the last 17-20 years and that 27 thousand Palestinians, mostly women and children, died in these conflicts. The main reason for these wars was the lack of a horizon for a political solution and the failure to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders. .” made his assessment.

Sisi said, “We said that we are ready for this state (Palestinian state) to be demilitarized and under the guarantorship of forces belonging to NATO, the United Nations (UN), Arab countries or the USA.” said.

Sisi noted that the process of peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians has been interrupted for 30 years and that it is necessary to act in a different way instead of restarting this process after what happened, and said, “Now, the Palestinian state must be recognized by the international community and included in the UN.” he said. (AA)

