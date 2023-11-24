University entrance tests reveal the education crisis in Cuba

The Ministry of Higher Education in Cuba has revealed that only half of the 21,942 applicants for university careers in the 2024 academic year managed to pass the entrance tests. This is a decrease from previous years, with 8.9% more disapproved applicants compared to the previous course. The impact of Covid-19 on the education system, as well as the shortage of teachers, has been cited as the main reasons for the poor results.

The Ministry of Education in Cuba has recognized a deficit of more than 17,000 teachers, which has overshadowed the start of the school year. Despite this, 25,205 study places have been distributed, with the most favored areas being natural and exact sciences, social and humanistic sciences, and economics. However, interest in pedagogical careers, training as a Health technician, and agricultural careers is low.

The teacher deficit in Cuba is a national issue, with teachers facing an overload of content, unpaid overtime, and low salaries. This has led to demotivation among teachers, with fewer young people graduating from Pedagogical Schools to address the shortage. Many young people prefer to work in places where they can earn more money, leading to a further decrease in the number of teachers entering the education field.

Despite the challenges, the Ministry of Higher Education has announced that both students who failed the entrance exams and those who did not take the tests can still opt for a university degree, as long as they have passed the 12th grade.

The education system in Cuba continues to face significant challenges, and addressing the teacher deficit and improving conditions for educators will be crucial in ensuring a high-quality education for future generations.