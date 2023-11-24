Radware working to defend against cyber attacks from Hamas

Radware Steps Up Efforts to Defend Against Cyber Attacks Amid Conflict with Hamas

As the conflict with Hamas continues, Radware, a leading global company in security solutions and applications for data centers, has been ramping up efforts to collect information about the attackers, their tools, and potential targets.

Ron Meyran, director of cyber intelligence at Radware, highlighted that since the Hamas attack on October 7, there has been a significant increase in cyber attacks against Israel. In response to this surge, the company has initiated an operation to defend the digital assets of Israeli government agencies, companies, and institutions.

To achieve this, Radware is leveraging data collected from its cloud services and its clients’ experiences. Additionally, the company revealed that it has infiltrated the communication channels of the main attackers nationwide, specifically through the Telegram messaging service.

Through this approach, Radware is able to analyze the attackers, their primary objectives, and the tools they are using. These communication channels serve as collective forums for individuals who are trained to carry out cyber attacks. Meyran pointed out that there has been a clear surge in the number of followers within these channels since October 7, indicating an escalation in cyber threats.

Radware’s strategy involves actively engaging with these groups under the guise of volunteers. By obtaining and testing the tools used by the attackers, the company can then develop protection rules against them.

Meyran emphasized that Israel faces three to four times more cyber attacks than other frequently targeted countries, such as the United States, India, or Germany.

With Radware at the forefront of cybersecurity defense, the company’s proactive measures are crucial for safeguarding against the escalating cyber threats amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

