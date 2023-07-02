Title: Verlander Leads Mets to Victory with Dominant Pitching, Álvarez Hits First Home Run

NEW YORK — The New York Mets secured a crucial 4-1 victory over the San Diego Giants on Saturday, thanks to an outstanding pitching performance by Justin Verlander. The win marked Verlander’s first in nearly six weeks and provided a much-needed boost for the struggling Mets.

Rookie Francisco Álvarez set the tone for the Mets with a solo home run, leading a remarkable display of power as Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor followed suit with back-to-back homers in the third inning off Giants’ pitcher Anthony DeSclafani. The barrage of home runs gave the Mets an early lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Tommy Pham contributed to the Mets’ run total with an RBI double off Sean Manaea in the fourth inning, further solidifying their advantage. This victory marked a positive start to July for the Mets, who had endured a challenging June with a record of 6-19 in their last 25 games.

Mets manager Buck Showalter expressed his relief that June was finally behind them, indicating the team’s determination to turn their season around.

Verlander, at 40 years old, showcased his seasoned expertise on the mound, thwarting the Giants’ offense with seven impressive innings. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed just five hits, struck out six batters, and didn’t surrender any earned runs. Verlander’s stellar performance earned him his 248th career win and his first win since May 21 against the Cleveland Indians. Previously struggling with an 0-2 record in his last six starts, Verlander demonstrated his resilience and ability to deliver when it mattered most.

Among the Giants, Venezuelans Wilmer Flores, Thairo Estrada, and Luis Matos made their contributions on the field. For the Mets, Puerto Rican star Francisco Lindor recorded a hit, scored a run, and drove in a run. Venezuelan players Francisco Álvarez and Luis Guillorme also contributed with their performances in the game.

The Mets’ victory against the Giants serves as a much-needed confidence boost for the team as they look to turn their season around. With Verlander finding his form and the Mets’ offense showing signs of life, there is renewed hope for a successful second half of the season ahead.

