The newlyweds received a whole book of 100 scratch-offs when they got married: Netizens ridiculed that they made 1,000 yuan with the gift and offered more than 500 yuan

Recently, in Luoyang, Henan Province, Ms. Zhang said that on her wedding day, she was very surprised to receive a special money from a friend-100 scratch-off tickets. In the end, more than 500 yuan was paid out of 1,000 yuan. Although I lost it, I was very happy.

Ms. Zhang said that because she was busy on the day of the wedding, she and her husband opened the red envelopes together the next day, only to find two stacks of scratch cards.

Ms. Zhang said that before she got married, her friend had joked that she wanted to have scratch-offs with the gift on the wedding day, but she did not expect that her friend actually gave 100 scratch cards when she got married. These 100 scratch-off tickets cost a total of 1,000 yuan, but in the end only more than 500 yuan was paid out, close to 600 yuan. Regardless of winning or losing in the end, Ms. Zhang said that everyone is very happy.

In this regard, netizens also said that such a gift is very interesting, but the question is whether the gift money is 500 yuan or 1,000 yuan.

Many people are very distressed about the matter of wedding ceremony, but how do you solve this kind of thing?