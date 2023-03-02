The American Elizabeth Szokol breaks away from her pursuers with a three-stroke lead after this first round. The 28-year-old returned a card of 64 (-8) by making a total of an eagle at 5, 7 birdies and a bogey: “After my bogey I focused on birdies and made a few longer putts and then I felt a little more comfortable and started hitting some good iron shots and getting closer of the target. I’m really happy with this start. It’s a good way to start the tournament. I’m glad I hit my irons better than last week. I felt like I had lost my touch a bit because of the offseason. I am therefore very happy with my start to the tournament. »