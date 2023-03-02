Home Sports Céline Boutier 14e, Elizabeth Szokol en tête du Women’s World Championship
Céline Boutier 14e, Elizabeth Szokol en tête du Women's World Championship

Céline Boutier 14e, Elizabeth Szokol en tête du Women's World Championship

The American Elizabeth Szokol breaks away from her pursuers with a three-stroke lead after this first round. The 28-year-old returned a card of 64 (-8) by making a total of an eagle at 5, 7 birdies and a bogey: “After my bogey I focused on birdies and made a few longer putts and then I felt a little more comfortable and started hitting some good iron shots and getting closer of the target. I’m really happy with this start. It’s a good way to start the tournament. I’m glad I hit my irons better than last week. I felt like I had lost my touch a bit because of the offseason. I am therefore very happy with my start to the tournament. »

Behind her, in second place, the Japanese Yuka Saso is at -5. The 21-year-old completed a bogey-free run with 5 birdies: “I played fairly evenly with my second shots. And I was able to put myself in a good position to make birdies on a few holes. I enjoyed playing with Lilia (Vu) and Patty (Normal jackets) Also. It was a good day. »

In third position, they are 6 to -4. There is the American Nelly Korda, the Thais Ariya Jutanugarn and Patty Tavatanakit, the South Koreans Hyo Joo Kim and Jeongeun Lee as well as the Japanese Ayaka Furue.

Still in the top 10, Sweden’s Linn Grant is 9th at -3, like South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai, Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, South Korea’s Eun-Hee Ji and America’s Megan Khang.

Celine Boutier is 14th

Beyond the top 10, Céline Boutier is 14th at -2. The Parisian made 3 birdies and a bogey. She is accompanied by Lydia Ko, Atthaya Thitikul, Lilia Vu and Leona Maguire.

One stroke behind, Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Danielle Kang are 29th at -1 while Minjee Lee and defending champion Jin Young Ko are in par. Above par, Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist is 53rd at +1 while her compatriot Maja Stark is 60th at +2.

