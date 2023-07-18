Home » New decision from the Netherlands about Türkiye: Restrictions lifted – World News
New decision from the Netherlands about Türkiye: Restrictions lifted – World News

Holland, To Turkey announced that it has lifted the restriction on the export of some defense industry equipment. The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Economy and Climate Affairs published a joint text on the decision to lift the restriction on the export of defense industry equipment.

The joint text of the three ministries announced the measures taken by the Dutch government on arms export controls “to promote greater convergence in defense cooperation in Europe”.

Holland In the text, which stated that the economic vitality and innovative power of the defense sector largely depend on exports, it was stated that more than half (54 percent) of the turnover of this sector came from exports.

In this context, currently Türkiye, United Arab Emirates (UAE) ve Saudi Arabia It was stated that the restriction decision on the export of defense industry equipment, which is valid for Turkey, will come to an end.

