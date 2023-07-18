Investigation Reveals Concerns about Inhumane Treatment of Migrants at Texas-Mexico Border

Texas Police Medic Raises Concerns Over Treatment of Migrants at the Border

Emails obtained by CNN from the Texas Department of Public Safety reveal a police medic expressing concern about the “inhumane” treatment of migrants at the border in Eagle Pass, Texas. The email details orders given to push migrants back into the water and into Mexico, as well as a directive not to provide them with water.

The email, which covers a period from June 24 to July 1, was originally reported by the Houston breaking latest news. It describes several incidents involving migrants, including a 4-year-old girl who passed out in 100-degree Fahrenheit heat after being pushed back into Mexico by Texas National Guard personnel. Another man sustained a major leg laceration while trying to rescue his son from barbed wire attached to a deterrent buoy in the Rio Grande. Additionally, a 15-year-old boy suffered a broken leg while attempting to cross a dangerous part of the river, away from the buoys. And tragically, a 19-year-old woman caught in wire fencing had a miscarriage.

The email also describes an incident where a mother and two children tried to cross the river in an area without wires. Despite attempts to save them, the woman and one child drowned, while the body of the other child was later recovered.

Furthermore, the email mentions a shift during which about 120 people, including nursing babies and young children, were found camping out in extreme temperatures. Doctors expressed concerns about an order to push them back into the river as it put them at risk of drowning.

The police officer who wrote the email questioned the use of razor wire and called for its removal, describing it as an “inhuman trap” in high-water conditions with poor visibility. Another email from South Texas DPS Director Victor Escalón suggested opening the wire to help people in need.

In response to these reports, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement emphasizing the need to deter and repel illegal crossings and blaming President Biden’s immigration policies for the chaos at the border.

Migrant advocacy groups have highlighted the dangers faced by migrants attempting to enter the US, pointing to policies that have restricted their ability to seek refuge. Last year, there were at least 748 migrant deaths at the US-Mexico border, making it the deadliest year on record.

The Texas Department of Public Safety stated that the Office of the Inspector General is investigating the incidents. DPS spokesman Travis Considine affirmed that state agents provide migrants with water, medical treatment, and assistance to prevent danger, while discouraging them from risking their lives.

CNN has reached out to the Texas National Guard for comment.

The treatment of migrants at the US-Mexico border continues to be a contentious issue, with advocates calling for more humane policies and increased accountability for law enforcement actions. As investigations unfold, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of those seeking refuge.

