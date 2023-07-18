Arrest Made: Gang Member Involved in Machete Attack Apprehended by Salvadoran Police

Title: Woman Involved in Gang Crimes Captured by National Civil Police

By: Marcela Juarez

The National Civil Police (PNC) has successfully apprehended a woman involved in criminal activities with gang members. Identified as María Idalia Flores Chicas, also known as La Diabla or Catocha, she is a member of the criminal organization operating in the El Pozón canton, California municipality, Usulután.

According to police records, Flores Chicas has been previously incarcerated multiple times for various criminal acts. However, she consistently managed to regain her freedom and continue her involvement in criminal activities.

The recent incident in question involved a group of people who were threatened by gang members wielding machetes on Sunday. In an act of self-defense, one individual defended themselves and tragically ended up killing two of the assailants.

Notably, Flores Chicas will now face prosecution for her involvement with illegal groups and the crimes committed under their influence. If convicted, she could face several years behind bars for her actions.

The PNC released a statement regarding the capture, stating, “This same fate awaits all gang members who try to hide from justice.”

The arrest of María Idalia Flores Chicas marks a significant victory for law enforcement agencies in El Salvador who continue to combat gang-related violence and crime. The authorities assure the public that they are determined to hold all criminals accountable for their actions and ensure the safety of the community.

For more updates and information on this case, follow the official Twitter handle of PNC El Salvador: @PNCSV.

