New information about the murder of the two workers at the Universidad del Valle, which, apparently, had knowledge of a network of scams that operated within the university. This was said by the rector of the institution.

in the last hours new details were revealed from the rectory about the tragic crime of the two officials of the Universidad del Vallepresented on February 22, which mobilized the city authorities to find the whereabouts of the criminals.

In this sense, after more than a month of operations, the Prosecutor’s Office announced last Friday, March 31, the capture of two presumed implicated in the double murder, among which is a worker at the institution and a hitman known as alias AK-47.

The foregoing caused an impression after it became known that, apparently, the crime occurred from inside the university, where the indicated ran a network of scams that sold “quotas between 2 and 6 million pesos to be linked to this prestigious university at work”as expressed by the prosecutor in the case.

Thus, the deceased, supposedly, They were in charge of recruiting people interested in official positions within the university, so that, later, the intellectual author would negotiate with them.

Subsequently, after finalizing the sale of quotas, the deceased, aunt and niece, presumably, They claimed the money from the mastermind and this would have ordered AK-47 to end his life.

rectory pronouncement

According to Edgar Varela Barrios, rector of the Universidad del Valle, it is a surprise that the author of the crime works at the university, therefore, collaborated with the authorities to clarify the factsIn addition, he explained that it was requested that the perpetrator be removed from office.

“We are respectful of due process. We have been surprised that one of those captured, accused by the Prosecutor’s Office as an intellectual author, is an official from our university. We have heard requests for this official to be suspended or removed from the position. We are waiting for the notification of the Prosecutor’s Office to the University about the capture and about the formal accusation that they have made to proceed accordingly, ”said Varela.

At the same time, regarding the alleged network within the Universidad del Valle, Varela mentioned that there are no complaints, meanwhile, the appointment of workers and officials has been done by meritocracy within the framework of the law.

On the other hand, the rector emphasized will continue to collaborate with the authorities and control bodies to the development of the investigation together with the Security and Surveillance Section, as well as with the support of oversight of leaders and representatives of the union organization SINTRAUNICOL.

