A Walk in the Intelvi Valley on the Path of Expressions, in the Como area, it’s a nice idea for an easy trek even with children. It winds through the woods and which, suitable for the whole family, allows you to discover the naturalistic beauties of Lombardy. What makes the Sentiero delle Espressioni unique and evocative are the sculptures Wood created by the skilled artists of the “La Maschera di Schignano” Association, famous for its traditional carnival masks. The path leads the visitor to discover one sculpture after another, following a pleasant route that crosses the Valle d’Intelvi Regional Forest. Let’s find out together what lies behind this path.

How to take a walk in Valle d’Intelvi on the Sentiero delle Espressioni

Il Path of Expressions it develops in a green Lombard forest in Val d’Intelvi at the top of the natural amphitheater of Schignano, in the province of Como. Starting fromComana Alps you can start the walk in the woods in search of the beautiful ones sculture lignee carved by local artists, famous for the masks of the Carnival of Schignano.

Path of Expressions: the wooden sculptures

Il Path of Expressions He was born on 2014 from the collaboration between ERSAF (Regional Body for Agriculture and Forestry Services), the municipality of Schignano (CO) and the association la MASK. The route is dotted with wood carvings carved by local artists and every year it is updated, becoming longer and longer and thus constituting a natural museum open sky. The path takes its name from these works made from local wood, which becomes “alive” and comes alive with “expressions”.

The nature trail on foot of the Sentiero delle Espressioni

To undertake the Path of Expressions you have to get to Schignano, in Val D’Intelvi. Follow the road along the lake until you find the signs for Schignano which you will reach by following the Val d’Intelvi. Once you get to the village, take the locality Perla-Posa (840 m), where it is possible to leave the car.

Follow the path uphill to theAlpe Nava (952m); in about twenty minutes you will reach the starting point of the Sentiero delle Espressioni (indicated by a panel with the appropriate indications). The road is unpaved and several wooden stakes indicate the correct path (the yellow symbol is that of the path). The route alternates more demanding stretches with flat ones, meadow areas with wooded areas. The famous wooden sculptures are placed along the entire stretch.

After 15 minutes you will meet theComana Alps (1,096 m) where there is a small lake (bolla), some rural buildings and theAgriturismo La Pratolina, ideal for refreshment and a break. Here you can taste the homemade ice cream and buy typical dairy products. It is also possible to stay overnight.

Following the CAI (Italian Alpine Club) signs, you can continue in the direction of the Monte Comana (1,210 m), along a short but steeply uphill path (about 20 minutes). It will definitely be worth it for the wonderful view of Lake Como.

Continuing along the crest of Monte Comana, follow the signs for Roccolo of the Messenger (1.165 m), until you take the path dotted with typical sculptures and after entering the Intelvi Forest you will reach a lawn and a group of houses: you will find yourself at the Filled with Binate, the point where the trail officially ends (1,133 m); you can then go back.

On the Path of Expressions with children

The Path of Expressions is suitable for the whole familyalso with children little onesWhy there are no dangerous traits (pay attention only on the summit of Monte Comana, being a path on the ridge).

In some parts of the forest, the path is a bit steep, but with a little help from adults, even children can walk it. For very young children, however, it would be ideal to use a baby carrier.

Path of Expressions: how to get there

To reach Schignanofrom the A9 – direction Chiasso – you have to exit at as Nordthe last exit for Italy, and drive along the SS 340 Regina following the signs for Cernobbio and then Argegno.

Path of Expressions: useful info

Il difference in altitude of the path of the Sentiero delle Espressioni is 400 meters, passable by all. For the equipment will be enough hiking bootsone backpack with water and possibly a packed lunch if you don’t want to take advantage of the refreshment service of the Agriturismo La Pratolina, one of the first stages of the path.

The route is well signposted but, if you want, you can also consult the Kompass map no. 91 of Lake Como and Lake Lugano.

Some educational panels they report information on the rural architecture of the valley and on the regionally owned pastures.

Difficulty: medium-easy (E)

The time spent on: about 1 hour and 30 minutes (depends on the time spent viewing the sculptures and the pace).

