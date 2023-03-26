I’m sorry Bagnaia he scores a double and after the sprint race he also takes the first full MotoGP race. The world champion won in front of Maverick Vinales on Aprilia and Marco Bezzecchi on the Ducati of team MooneyVr46.

Marc Marquez’s race ends on the third lap. The Spaniard made a mistake in braking hitting Miguel Oliveira (Rnf Racing, on Aprilia), and both ended up on the ground. The race stewards will investigate to establish responsibilities but negative comments on the notoriously aggressive driving style of the Honda Repsol rider are already flocking to social media.