It’s hard to explain what’s really going on between Thiago Motta and Marko Arnautovic. The Bologna coach is not new to this kind of episode with his forwards.

When he coached him Spice a similar episode had happened with Nzola. Or at least this is what had come out of the walls of the Ligurian club. The centre-forward had been taken out of the squad and was about to be swapped with Destro from Genoa. In the end everything fell through and the company was forced to reinstate him. There are those who say that Motta and Arnautovic have clarified and there are those who even claim that they have never quarreled. It matters little. The only thing that matters are the facts and the facts say that Arnautovic is on the market. His name continues to be associated with the Biancoceleste and Nerazzurri clubs. Linked to Bologna until 2025, according to transfermarkt he has a market value of 7 million euros. What Bologna fans are wondering, however, is who would take his place?

