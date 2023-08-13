Home » Santa Maria di Gesù, shows and cabaret to rebuild the church destroyed by fire
World

Santa Maria di Gesù, shows and cabaret to rebuild the church destroyed by fire

by admin
Santa Maria di Gesù, shows and cabaret to rebuild the church destroyed by fire

by palermolive.it – ​​13 minutes ago

Shows, comedies and cabaret to rebuild the Church of Santa Maria di Gesù, which was destroyed after the fire of last July 25th. The solidarity machine has been set in motion with the organization of three events to raise funds for the reconstruction of the sanctuary. The initiative entitled “Repair my house … Let’s rebuild together the house of …

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Santa Maria di Gesù, shows and cabaret to rebuild the church destroyed by fire appeared 13 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  we know the 5G offer for private customers in San Marino

You may also like

The body of a 5-year-old boy was found...

Sloba Radanović called out his colleagues | Entertainment

Obama’s 20-year-old letter to girlfriend: “I make love...

Naomi, Christy, Linda and Cindy recreate the cover...

Harry Styles under fire for dress | Fun

Ognjen Tadić, adviser to Milorad Dodik | Info

“The mafia on its knees”

Hit by a minicar, a man dies in...

Nikola Jokić’s horse won the race in Sombor...

Former Running Mate of Slain Presidential Candidate Fernando...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy