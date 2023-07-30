John Holland incensed the Red Star dressing room | Sports

Milan Dozet also revealed what John Holland’s ritual was before Red Star matches.

John Holland (34) left Red Star, signed for Hapoel Tel Aviv and will continue his career there. What no one knew was one of his special rituals that he had before matches of the Serbian team – he incensed the dressing room! The details of this were revealed by the sports director Milan Dozet.

He noticed it quite by accident. “Once, at the beginning of the season, I entered the dressing room, the players were already warming up, and I see some smoke inside. I know that no one is smoking, I don’t know what’s going on. I ask Mica the physiotherapist what’s going on and I get the answer that Holland was smoking the dressing room. I enter the second, third game and I see him lighting some herbs, going from one player to another, for luck. The whole team accepted it, it contributed to a positive atmosphere,” said Dozet in the “Miljan’s Corner” podcast.

He didn’t have a lot of minutes, although there were games in which he “exploded” like the duel with Olympiakos when he knocked down the finalist of the Euroleague. “Duško decides who plays, he has a good shot for three and from the exit movements, the problem was that in that position he could not tolerate a player who plays weaker in defense. That’s why Lazarevic and Lazic played more, that’s why he had less minutes. He was the most positive in training, giving his best and I am really positively surprised. He also had a specific greeting with each teammate.”



He also commented on his departure, as well as the transfer of Ben Bentil and Hasan Martin who went to Japan. “John went to Hapoel, Ben and Hasan to Japan. When we were looking for reinforcements last season, they were the best options we had at the time. Holland is a player of incredible energy, it was seen in some matches in ‘Pionir’. He doesn’t play 5-6 games, he sits on the sidelines and then the audience asks Duško to introduce him to the game. The fans also recognized his positive energy,” concluded Dozet.

