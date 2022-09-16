From bonuses for incomes below a certain threshold to contributions for transport, loans for bills, another stop on excise duties, up to support for farms. The Council of Ministers approved the latest act of the Draghi government, the third aid decree, “14 billion euros for families and businesses, which are added to almost 50 in recent months, a total value of more than 60 billion euros equal to to 3.5% of GDP “, outlined the premier at a press conference, perhaps the last of his mandate, in which he did not have Draghi did not fail to address all the other political issues that have been shaking the electoral campaign in recent days .

First of all, the possibility of his “return” and a sharp “no” to a second term. Then the Russia chapter: “The government does not share the position of the leader of the Lega Salvini,” explained Draghi. “The sanctions work, the Russian propaganda has tried to prove the contrary but it is not true”. But the actual attack came when the premier declared: «There are those who speak secretly with the Russians, who want to lift the sanctions. He is also in the electoral campaign, but the majority of Italians do not do it and do not want to do it. I look to the majority of Italians and to the government which he had the honor of presiding over ».

Returning to the heart of the conference, the dl Aid ter launched by the council of ministers, Draghi explained: «It was another CDM full of provisions, laws, interventions in support in many fields. First of all, aid to families and businesses for the energy crisis, the high bills and more generally the high life. Then, we accelerated the implementation of the NRP on structural reforms with the aim of achieving the greatest number of objectives before the next government and, as a third point, to implement energy diversification from Russian gas and towards renewable sources ”. Among the various measures “I would like to point out a particularly interesting one for the payment of bills”, he pointed out again: “From the banking system there is a willingness to work together for the country, they are ready to give loans at the rate of BTPs without additional commissions to entrepreneurs and companies that present themselves for the payment of the bill, and also in general for the working capital. Loans guaranteed by the state but free, unlike in the past ».

But the Council of Ministers also had to decide on a state of emergency for the Marche Region after the wave of bad weather last night. Alongside the decree vote, the government also registered the League’s no to the legislative decree on competition in terms of concessions and local public services. Here, chapter chapter, all the measures adopted by the government.

€ 150 bonus for families

Among the various measures contained in the Aid Decree ter comes the 150 euro bonus for incomes below 20 thousand euro. As we read, the support is “in favor of subjects residing in Italy, holders of one or more pension payments on any form of compulsory social security, pension or social allowance, pension or allowance for civil invalids, blind and deaf and dumb, as well as accompanying pension treatments “. The bonus will be paid with effect from 1 October 2022 and affects Irpef income up to 20,000 euros.

Nine and a half billion in corporate tax credits

The tax credits, expiring at the end of September, will be extended and their expansion is expected. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the tax credit will be extended to small businesses, so from October it will apply to all companies. The current mechanism would therefore be confirmed until 30 September, with a tax credit of 25% for energy-intensive companies and 15% for other companies with consumption greater than 16.5 MW. For the months of October and November, the rates rise to 40% for energy users and 30% for smaller companies that use electricity with a power of 4.5 kW upwards. In support of companies, there is also the provision of free state guarantees for companies that use loans “for the needs of working capital for the payment of bills, for energy consumption, issued in October, November and December 2022”.

Loans to pay the bills

In support of businesses, but also of families, there is also the provision of free state guarantees for companies that use loans “for working capital needs for the payment of invoices, for energy consumption, issued in October, November and December 2022 “. Draghi stressed that the mechanism is “very similar to paying bills in installments, which is difficult to do. The banking system has made itself available to offer these loans at the interest of the BTPs ».

Stop the excise duties on petrol

The Council of Ministers also confirmed the reduction in excise duties on diesel and petrol, which for the moment runs until 18 October. The extension with Aid Ter reaches the end of October, but is hoped to cover the whole of November by administrative means. An item of 190 million also concerns support for farms, with interventions to reduce the costs of agricultural diesel, transport and greenhouse power. Ten million more are provided for the transport bonus.

400 million to the health service

In addition, an allocation of 400 million is envisaged for the national health service – divided between the regions and autonomous provinces – to cope with the increases in the hospital sector, including Rsa and private structures.

University Housing Fund

The refinancing of 10 million for private schools is also foreseen. On the subject of education, in order to create new beds in accommodation or residences for students of higher education institutions, “the University Housing Fund” is set up until the completion of the NRP, with an endowment of 660 million euros. “We have taken a step forward in the implementation of @PNRR Education – declared the Minister of Education, Patrizio Bianchi -: the reform of technical and professional institutes is a fundamental part of the Plan, which aims to qualify our education system”.

To theatrical and concert halls 40 million

To “mitigate the effects” of the increase in electricity and gas supply costs incurred by theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas and cultural institutes and places “the expenditure of 40 million euros for the year is authorized 2022 “. “As happened in the pandemic, the government is mobilizing for concrete and immediate help to support the activities of places of culture at the time of the energy crisis”, comments the Minister of Culture, Dario Franceschini.