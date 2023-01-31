The article mentioned by the former representative is number 67 of the draft, which would determine “the disconnection of electronic commerce media-technological platforms”, specifying that the idea is indeed disconnect for up to 30 days from the internet to the platforms that allow the provision of transportation services in private cars without authorization for that purpose.

Even worse, it is specified that when this conduct is incurred, it will apply a fine of more than 21 million pesos (500 UVT) for operators, administrators and agents of the e-commerce medium or platform. In addition, for the owners of the application, say Uber, Didi or similar, that fine could be up to 2.5 billion pesos (6 thousand UVT).

However, the most controversial has to do with the fines and sanctions for drivers and users, who could be charged up to $10,603,000 simply for using the application. In fact, this sanction would also apply to commercial establishments that serve as intermediaries of this service, who do not comply with merchandise transport regulations and a long etcetera.

By your side, Drivers could see their vehicle immobilized for 30 days the first time, 60 days the second time, and up to 90 days the third time.. Even so, in case of being able to correct the action that originated everything, the driver will be able to leave patios paying a little more than one million pesos (25 UVT) for every ten days of sanction. A disproportion that has caused tremendous political uproar and that has the Ministry of Transport between a rock and a hard place, which has to balance the requests of the taxi drivers and the applications.