A family residing in the township of Zapatosa, municipality of Tamalameque, Cesar, asks for help to repatriate the lifeless body of Manuel Antonio Berona Moralesone of the three Colombians killed in an armed attack in Ecuador.

Lorena Sánchez, close to the family of the cesarensesaid that after getting the help of the Foreign Ministry to start the procedure they have not been able to cover all the economic expenses.

“The Foreign Ministry helps us with all the repatriation process, but the costs must be borne by the family and that is where the real ordeal is because to repatriate the body from Ecuador to Ipiales, Nariño, they are charging 650 dollars and from there to Zapatos, where his mother lives, they charge $2.800.000. So, it’s a low-income family.Sanchez said.

The community has made donation days in the Cesarean municipality that have not been enough, so they call on the government administration so that they can help them.

“It is a low-income family. Campaigns have been set up on social networks asking for support and economic collection has been carried out, but we have not been able to collect all the money. The process is also waiting for some original documents to arrive in Ecuador”Sanchez added.

THE VICTIM

Manuel Antonio Berona Morales died in a hitman attack happened in the city of Manta on the central coast of Ecuador.

According to local media, the young man was with two compatriots in the Costa Azul sector when they suffered the armed attack.

They died immediately on the spot. Yelfrin Enrique Rangel and Gustavo Andrés Arguello Duquea native of Río Viejo, south of Bolívar, while Manuel Berona managed to be taken to a care center where minutes later his death was reported.