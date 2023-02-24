Home News They ask for help to repatriate the body of a Cesarean murdered in Ecuador
News

They ask for help to repatriate the body of a Cesarean murdered in Ecuador

by admin
They ask for help to repatriate the body of a Cesarean murdered in Ecuador

A family residing in the township of Zapatosa, municipality of Tamalameque, Cesar, asks for help to repatriate the lifeless body of Manuel Antonio Berona Moralesone of the three Colombians killed in an armed attack in Ecuador.

Lorena Sánchez, close to the family of the cesarensesaid that after getting the help of the Foreign Ministry to start the procedure they have not been able to cover all the economic expenses.

The Foreign Ministry helps us with all the repatriation process, but the costs must be borne by the family and that is where the real ordeal is because to repatriate the body from Ecuador to Ipiales, Nariño, they are charging 650 dollars and from there to Zapatos, where his mother lives, they charge $2.800.000. So, it’s a low-income family.Sanchez said.

The community has made donation days in the Cesarean municipality that have not been enough, so they call on the government administration so that they can help them.

It is a low-income family. Campaigns have been set up on social networks asking for support and economic collection has been carried out, but we have not been able to collect all the money. The process is also waiting for some original documents to arrive in Ecuador”Sanchez added.

THE VICTIM

Manuel Antonio Berona Morales died in a hitman attack happened in the city of Manta on the central coast of Ecuador.

According to local media, the young man was with two compatriots in the Costa Azul sector when they suffered the armed attack.

See also  Letter from deputies to Macron, 'arming anti-Taliban resistance'

They died immediately on the spot. Yelfrin Enrique Rangel and Gustavo Andrés Arguello Duquea native of Río Viejo, south of Bolívar, while Manuel Berona managed to be taken to a care center where minutes later his death was reported.

You may also like

Avalanche Hotel Rigopiano, almost total acquittal

In alleged attempted theft, they take the life...

The portal website of Jinan Municipal Government focuses...

Human Rights Defenders in Arauca speak out against...

Ferrari, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc soddisfatti

This Friday, in Plaza Botero there will be...

Take multiple measures to comprehensively improve the overall...

Millonarios takes a valuable tie against the Ecuadorian...

Director’s notes of “Physical Education”

Kneeling while pinching feet while massaging Yunnan fallen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy