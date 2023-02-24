Home Sports Europa League: 2-0 to Salzburg, Rome in the round of 16 – Football
Sports

Europa League: 2-0 to Salzburg, Rome in the round of 16 – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 23 – Roma overturn the first-leg knockout and qualify for the round of 16 of the Europa League. In front of the home crowd, the Giallorossi won 2-0 over Salzburg, who had won 1-0 a week ago: at the Olimpico, goals from Belotti (33′), much applauded, and Dybala (super goal) decide back on the field and decisive for the passage to the round of 16. Among the best Spinazzola. (HANDLE).

