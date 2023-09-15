New England Braces for Hurricane Lee After Week of Severe Weather

Hurricane Lee Threatens New England after a Week of Devastating Weather

PORTLAND, Maine, USA – New England is bracing itself as Hurricane Lee approaches the region, following a week of relentless rains, floods, sinkholes, and tornadoes. Maine Governor Janet Mills declared a state of emergency on Thursday, marking the first hurricane warning in the state in 15 years.

As Hurricane Lee hit Bermuda as a Category 1 system, the residents of Maine were urged to prepare for the arrival of 20-foot waves and wind gusts of up to 80 mph. The eastern part of Maine received a hurricane warning, while the rest of the state and parts of Massachusetts were under a tropical storm warning. Southern New England expects strong winds and coastal flooding, which are anticipated to spread northward later today.

Although Hurricane Lee did not directly contribute to the recent flooding, experts fear it will aggravate the already waterlogged conditions in the region. The Coast Guard and emergency management agencies have issued warnings to New England residents and utility companies have enlisted extra personnel to tackle potential power outages.

Communities across Maine have been taking necessary precautions to protect their assets. At Boothbay Harbor marina, residents collectively worked to remove boats from the water, ensuring their safety. Similar scenes unfolded at the Kennebunkport marina, where 100 boats were scheduled for removal under the supervision of Cathy Norton, the port manager.

Meanwhile, residents in western New Scotland and southern New Brunswick in Canada have also been advised about the risk of power outages and flooding this weekend. Last year, remnants of Hurricane Fiona caused significant damage in the region, including homes falling into the ocean and power failure.

Reports from the National Weather Service in Boston confirmed that the damage to trees and power lines in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut on Thursday was consistent with a tornado. In Lincoln, Rhode Island, the aftermath revealed roof damage and the collapse of a high school stadium’s media area onto the stands.

As of early Friday, Hurricane Lee was approximately 490 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, moving away from Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Forecasters predict that Lee will continue moving north, with the possibility of making landfall in Nova Scotia at tropical storm strength.

Residents and authorities are urged to stay informed about the hurricane’s trajectory and heed the warnings issued by the National Weather Service and emergency management agencies. The Associated Press writers Rob Gillies and Robert F. Bukaty have contributed to this report.

Stay safe and take necessary precautions while Hurricane Lee approaches the region.

