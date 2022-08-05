Pont-Saint-Martin, the chosen area is the one where today the camper area is located In recent days the Region has allocated 750 thousand euros in favor of the Municipality

PONT-SAINT-MARTIN

The branch office of the Aosta music institute will remain in Pont-Saint-Martin but not within the Prati Nuovi schools, but in a brand new structure that will be built in the town center instead of the camper area next to the gym and at middle school. The official status arrived during the last municipal council among the items of the second budget variation which also allocated thirty thousand euros to entrust a technical assignment for a feasibility study for its construction.

The councilor for public works, Ferruccio Parisio, took stock of the process that in recent days has led the regional council to allocate 750 thousand euros to the municipality. “Faced with technical difficulties that are difficult to overcome related to the current seismic legislation on the initial idea of ​​covering the terrace of the Prati Nuovi school, it was decided to build a prefabricated structure similar to the one that now houses the middle school, in the current parking lot used as a camper area – said Parisio -. To the allocation of the Region we will add 187 thousand euros that we will allocate with a specific budget variation ».

The structure will be developed on two floors of 400 meters each. On the ground floor there will be the large classroom and the remaining space will be allocated to the future new middle school canteen; the remaining space on the upper floor will house the classrooms and the various activities of the Institute. The building will be built after the appropriate changes to the intended use of the land use plan.

The minority councilor Mauro Roveyaz appreciated the efforts of the Municipality to keep the Institute in the village but raised doubts about the choice of creating yet another structure: «Well, you have worked hard not to lose yet another service; the choice of the place, however, leads to reflections. The place is certainly strategic, close to schools and the center. But money was invested to make the camper area and now the work would be shelved. Then there are other spaces that deserve to be involved, I am thinking of Palazzo Europa or the former middle school with interventions to lighten the structure. Why is the extension above the Prati Nuovi school terrace not good? ».

The mayor, Marco Sucquet, replied: «At the seismic level we would have had critical issues; It is true that the area chosen was intended for campers but we fought to keep the Sfom headquarters and tried to find the simplest and quickest solution to start the work. Having an extra school is also an important sign of support for commercial activities. We will work for a new location of the camper area ».

Roveyaz then urged a reflection on the fate of Palazzo Europa. “The property is still owned by the region – Sucquet replied -; an internal confrontation between majority and minority is needed to then materialize a competition of ideas that can relaunch the site. We will have to make strategic decisions and we will do it together ».

Mauro Roveyaz replied with satisfaction: “I am happy that the minority is involved in this decision-making process on the future of Palazzo Europa”. –

Amelio Ambrosi