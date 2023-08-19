Home » New Jersey’s Largest City to Host Vibrant Latino Festival Celebrating Community and Promoting Domestic Violence Prevention
New Jersey’s Largest City to Host Vibrant Latino Festival Celebrating Community and Promoting Domestic Violence Prevention

Latino Festival Celebrates Community in Newark, New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — Newark, the largest city in New Jersey, is gearing up to celebrate its vibrant Latino community this weekend. The highly anticipated Latino Festival will take place on Sunday, August 20, bringing together residents and visitors alike in a day full of music, entertainment, and cultural appreciation.

From 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm, the festival will be held on Bloomfield Avenue, between Lake Street and Clifton Avenue. This year’s event holds special significance, as it aims to raise awareness about domestic violence prevention. Anti-violence organizations from across the city will be participating and sharing personal stories of transformation from the stage.

The festival promises to be a treat for music enthusiasts, with a lineup that includes renowned artists such as Toño Rosario, known for his mesmerizing merengue performances. Attendees will also have the opportunity to groove to the beats of Grupo Manía and the Puerto Rico Fire Department Band. DJ Alex Sensation, Grupo Candela, and Dave Chong will also grace the stage, providing an eclectic mix of music for all tastes.

Mayor Baraka expressed his gratitude towards the Latino community for their contribution to the city, stating, “No one who knows and loves Newark would be able to imagine this city without the jewels that our Latino community has embedded in our fused culture. Without the strength, hope, and soul of our Latinos, Newark would not be the inspiration it is to the rest of the world.”

In addition to music, the festival will feature various activities to engage attendees. Local vendors will offer a range of delicious food, while artisans will showcase traditional crafts and artwork. It will be a day filled with joy, celebration, and a deep appreciation for the rich Latino culture that permeates the city.

It is important to note that certain restrictions will be in place during the festival. Coolers, pets, bikes, and scooters will not be allowed. The organizers urge attendees to comply with these guidelines to ensure the safety and smooth functioning of the event.

If you don’t have any plans for this weekend, head over to the Latino Festival in Newark. Immerse yourself in the vibrant Latino culture and experience the warmth, energy, and positivity that the community brings to the city. Let’s come together in unity and celebrate the diversity that makes Newark such a remarkable place to live.

