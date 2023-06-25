Home » New millionaire in Colombia! The Baloto fell in Valle del Cauca
New millionaire in Colombia! The Baloto fell in Valle del Cauca

El Baloto, the largest lottery draw in Colombia, favored a lucky citizen in Valle del Cauca, who has become the country’s new millionaire. The winning ticket, which was sold in the municipality of Jamundí, will make the dreams of its bearer come true, who won 15,600 million pesos.

The lucky winner, whose identity has not yet been revealed, played manually and bought his ticket at a Gane store in Jamundí. The lucky numbers that gave him this fortune were: 08 – 15 – 23 – 24 – 42 – 14. These numbers, chosen personally by the winner, now become synonymous with a life full of opportunities and fulfilled dreams.

For his part, Baloto stated through Twitter: “The National Gaming Operator concession -ONJ-, is proud to present this award and invites you to continue playing ballot in the more than 40,000 points of Its Network and SuperGIROS throughout the country”,

It is worth mentioning that, in accordance with current tax laws, the winner must comply with their tax obligations at the time of claiming their prize. Therefore, after the corresponding taxes, it is estimated that the new millionaire will receive a figure close to 12,500 million pesos, that is, about 3 billion less than the original amount.

After this event, the new accumulated of this millionaire prize was 4,000 million pesos in Baloto and another 4,000 million pesos in Rematch, which will be played in the next draw to be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

El Baloto continues to excite thousands of Colombians, offering them the chance to transform their lives in an instant. The success story of this new millionaire is a reminder that dreams can come true and that, with a little luck, anyone can be worthy of a life of unprecedented prosperity and opportunity.

