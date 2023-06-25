Home » Euro U21: Italy beats Switzerland 3-2 THE PHOTOS – Football
Sports

by admin
Italy beats Switzerland 3-2 (3-0) in the match valid for Group D of the Under 21 European Championships

GOL

Switzerland-Italy 2-3 In the 52nd minute Amdouni scored and reopened the match

Switzerland-Italy 1-3 – In the 47th minute the Swiss closed the gap with a fine goal from Imeri

IN THE FIRST TIME

Switzerland-Italy 0-3 – In the 45’+4 minute the third goal for the Azzurrini through Parisi

Switzerland-Italy 0-2 – On 11′ the doubling of Nicolao’s boys with Gnonto

Switzerland-Italy 0-1 – In the 6th minute, the Azzurrini immediately scored with Pirola’s header

