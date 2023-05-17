New parish complex in Tribiano (MI)

Applications by 5 June 2023

The Diocese of Lodi has published a notice of expression of interest for the selection of groups interested in participating in the design competition for the new parish complex to be built in the area of ​​the former Castellini farmhouse a Tribiano (MI).

Currently, the town hosts a small parish church built around 1622 and dedicated to the Saints Vito, Modesto and Crescenzia Martyrs. Next to the church are the rectory and some structures for pastoral activities, including a small hall and some classrooms, arranged around a courtyard.

In the last 30 years, the population of Tribiano has grown considerably, if in 1981 the population was 1,000 inhabitants, today there are 3,600 residents. The town, although growing, is scarcely equipped with services for the community and qualified reference poles, the new church and the larger parish spaces will have to constitute, for the whole town, a renewed place of aggregation and meeting.

The new complex will have to integrate existing buildings, new constructions, open spaces and pathwaystaking into account the following requests:

keep the current church including the bell tower, using it as a working hall;

maintain the rectory in its current volume, without changing its destination;

create a new liturgical hall with service spaces and adjacent offices, a parish hall and pastoral ministry premises, through the construction of new volumes and the demolition or transformation of existing ones;

create open spaces for connection, meeting and for youth activities – as indicated – which relate the functions of the complex to the existing public ones.

Participation in the competition is reserved for WORKING GROUPS consisting of:

designer(s). : architects, building and civil engineers, individually or in the form of an associated studio, company, temporary grouping (registration in the relevant professional registers required);

: architects, building and civil engineers, individually or in the form of an associated studio, company, temporary grouping (registration in the relevant professional registers required); an expert in liturgy registered in the list of the ECB National Office and with a liturgy license;

registered in the list of the ECB National Office and with a liturgy license; one or more artists.

Within the working group, each member can compete for only one qualification and each competitor can be part of only one working group, under penalty of exclusion from the competition.

A commission, made up of experts in architecture, liturgy and art, will select a minimum of 14 groupson the basis of the documentation sent considering between i qualifying factors the planning and/or execution of activities/works pertaining to sacred architecture and/or of social relevance, also taking into account the graphic and communicative aspects.

The expression of interest with the required documentation must be sent no later than 11.59 pm on 5 June 2023.

The names of the selected working groups will be made public by 16 June 2023 on the official website of the Diocese of Lodi and of the National Office for ecclesiastical cultural heritage and religious buildings of the CEI [https://bce.chiesacattolica.it]

I notify | Faq e Dpp | diocesi.lodi.it

The expiration dates displayed are the result of editorial activity. The only official dates are those contained in the text of the announcement and/or on the website of whoever organizes or promotes the competition. Always check its validity with the Competition Organizing Body.